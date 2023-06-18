Ohanaeze Youths Back Tinubu On Removal Of EFCC Chairman

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, has enlisted support for President Bola Tinubu on the removal of Abdulrasheed Bawa as chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

It noted that in one of his measures to restore sanity in public institutions, Tinubu suspended Bawa from office.

National president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, said the president’s action was heartwarming.

Okwu recalled that his group had asked former president, Muhammadu Buhari, to fire Bala but he refused to heed their advice.

The Igbo group had earlier accused Bawa of merchandising the commission, noting; “In the history of the EFCC, no chairman of the commission had ever come under public scrutiny in such a short period like Bawa. The same goes for many of the staff under him, justifying the aphorism, ‘like father like son’. This shows how dirty the commission has become.”

Okwu said a thorough investigation must be conducted on all the activities of Bawa as EFCC helmsman.