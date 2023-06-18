Kano NUJ, SWAN, Laud Garba’s Appointment As CPS To Dep Gov

The Kano State chapters of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) have expressed delight with the appointment of their member, Comrade Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu, as the chief press secretary to the state deputy governor, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo.

The secretary of the Correspondents’ Chapel of NUJ in Kano State, Comrade Mustapha Adamu Hodi, described Ibrahim’s appointment as well-deserved.

He said the chapel would galvanize support for him and give him all necessary encouragement to succeed.

On behalf of the chapel, he thanked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and his deputy, Comrade Gwarzo, for finding Comrade Ibrahim worthy to serve in such capacity.

Governor Yusuf on Friday approved the appointment of Comrade Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu as chief press Secretary to his deputy.

Shuaibu, before his appointment, was a special assistant to the national president of the NUJ, Chief Chris Isiguzoro.