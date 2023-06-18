Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Kano NUJ, SWAN, Laud Garba’s Appointment As CPS To Dep Gov

by Abdullahi Yakubu
2 days ago
in News
The  Kano State chapters of the Nigeria Union of Journalists  (NUJ) and Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) have expressed delight with the appointment of their member, Comrade Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu, as the chief  press secretary to the state deputy governor, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo.

The secretary of the Correspondents’ Chapel of NUJ in Kano State, Comrade Mustapha Adamu Hodi, described Ibrahim’s appointment as well-deserved. 

He said the chapel would galvanize support  for him and give him all necessary encouragement to succeed.

On behalf of the chapel, he thanked  Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and his deputy, Comrade Gwarzo,  for finding Comrade Ibrahim worthy to serve in such capacity.

Governor Yusuf on Friday approved the appointment of Comrade Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu as chief  press Secretary to his deputy.

Shuaibu, before his appointment, was a special assistant to the national president of the NUJ, Chief Chris Isiguzoro.

