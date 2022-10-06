A group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing, has described the temporary transfer of the spiritual director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, to a monastery as an age-long witch hunting of the priest.

Three months after Mbaka returned from punishment following his messages against Peter Obi of the Labour Party, it was gathered that he had now been sent to a monastery Auchi in Edo State, where he is expected to remain till next year.

In a statement made available to journalists yesterday, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, said the latest decision of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu against Mbaka was a continuation of the age-long witch-hunting of the priest.

Nnabuike, who signed the statement said the group had over one year ago alerted of a sinister plot to take over the Adoration ground.