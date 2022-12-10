As the 2023 general election is drawing closer, the Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide has urged Ndigbo to remain and vote where they registered for their Permanent Voter’s Card

The secretary general of the apex Igbo sociocultural group, Amb Okey Emuchay stated this while speaking with LEADERSHIP Weekend in Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

“We have appealed to our people living in other parts of the country outside the five core Igbo States, Rivers and Delta to remain in the part of the country they registered and vote”, he noted.

He said the group has been active in reaching out to other sociocultural and sociopolitical groups in the country such as Afenifere, PANDEV and Northern Elders Forum among others for the development of the country.

“We’re the most federating unit in the country. We seek equity, justice and inclusion. We desire a sense of belonging because the country belongs to everybody irrespective of any differences.”

According to him Ndigbo want a more equitable country that will afford the ctizens their full rights, adding that they have contributed and will continue to work for the unity and progress of the country.

“We’re a serious stakeholder in Nigeria. Our people are every in the country. There is no part of the country you will not find our people living freely with others and doing their business.”

The diplomat expressed displeasure with the state of insecurity in the country with special reference to the South East saying in the process lives and property have been lost and communities sacked.

“This is unfortunate and unacceptable. We, therefore, call on the security agencies to take immediate action to stop the situation that has lasted for some time”, the general secretary added.