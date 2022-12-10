Members of the House of Representatives have expressed delight over the existing partnership between Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited and non-state actors towards ensuring security of oil facilities in the oil producing region of the country.

Noting that oil theft has been impeding Nigeri’s ability to fund the nation’s budget, the lawmakers said the partnership has resulted in increased crude oil production.

The House delegation which was on an oversight visit to the creeks/riverine areas of Delta State also commended the federal government, the= Nigeria Navy and Tantita Security Service Nigeria Ltd which belong to Niger Delta ex-agitator Government Ekpemupolo also known as Tompolo.

While acknowledging the successes recorded in the crude oil production so far, deputy House leader, Hon Peter Akpatason who led the delegation said there had been tremendous improvement sequel to the signing of the pipeline surveillance contract with Tantita Security Services Limited.

“Our mission is to evaluate the situation and also to be able to make contribution in legislative terms towards ameliorating the situation and in this case the Niger Delta in particular towards enhancing the capacity of this nation to produce and sell oil, to be able to fund the budget and to promote development of both human capital and infrastructure of this country.

“In the course of this journey, we have visited different sites, including oil production facilities, pipelines, well-heads and flow stations. As a result of the recent partnership between Tantita, your company and NNPC we have seen significant improvement in the ability of this country to produce hydrocarbon which basically is the major foreign earning for this country.

“As concerned citizens, we believe whatever that can be done to ensure improvement in the nation’s capacity to earn income for funding development, and reducing borrowing which has become a thing of concerns to many Nigerians, that effort must be supported,” he said.