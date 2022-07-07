Lawmakers in the Lagos State House of Assembly have justified the ban on commercial motorcycles, popularly known as okada riders, operating in six geopolitical zones of Lagos.

The chairman, House Committee on Information, Hon. David Setonji, representing Badagry Consistency II in the Assembly while commenting on the ongoing enforcement of Okada ban in the state said the ban was in order.

Setonji said “Okada ban is alright we need sanity in our society” adding that the challenges Okada riders pose on society were too enormous, great among which are constant accidents and cases of molestation by the operators.

In his submission, Hon Abiodun Tobun, representing Epe Constituency I in Lagos Assembly, also said that the government is trying to make Lagos free of crime perpetrated by the Okada operators with their commercial motorcycles.

“I support the banning; it will reduce crime and accidents, ” he said.

Hon Sangodara, representing Coker – Aguda consistency II in Lagos Assembly gave the government a pat on the back; saying Okada riders have caused a lot of motor accidents.

Sangodara who asked people to go to Igbobi Orthopedic Hospital and see the number of hospitalised commended Lagos State government for the ban.

In addition, investigation from police sources revealed that Okada operators’ activities in helping armed robbers are high, references showed that Okada Riders snatch bags and run away and robbers who enter houses to rob, escape on Okada.

However, this record is past and that was when motorcycles were not so many on the roads. This time around when there are many motorcycles, we should expect more accident cases. Hence the Lagos State government banned the use of the commercial motorcycles in six geo-political zones in Lagos.