The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said a motorcyclist was killed in a fatal accident involving a commercial the motorcyclist (Okada rider) and a truck belonging to Dangote Company at Area B, near Point Road while heading towards Airways, along the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway in the state.

The incident was attributed to the reckless driving by the truck driver which led to the immediate death at the scene of the motorcyclist.

Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA, Taofiq Adebayo said the collision occurred due to dangerous driving as the driver who lost control of the truck, hitting the motorcyclist with a female passenger on board.

Adebayo asserted that despite the intensity of the crash, LASTMA Officials quickly intervened, rescuing the severely injured passenger and rushed her to Apapa General Hospital for urgent medical attention.

“Both the truck driver and his assistant fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle. In coordination with the Area B Police Station, LASTMA officers secured and removed the truck, handing it over to the police for further investigation,” Adebayo said.

Meanwhile, LASTMA’s General Manager, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, strongly warned truck drivers to observe speed limits and ensure their vehicles undergo regular maintenance before taking to the road.

Consequently, he called on commercial motorcyclists to desist from using prohibited routes, including highways and bridges across the state.

Bakare-Oki further stressed the importance of strict adherence to traffic regulations by all road users to prevent further tragedies of this nature.

While extending his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased motorcyclist, the General Manager expressed hopes for the swift recovery of the injured passenger receiving treatment.