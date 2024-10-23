An official of the Kano State Hisbah Command in charge of Yankaba area, Malam Aliyu Usman has renounced the social media report claiming that the suspended Jigawa State’s Commissioner of Special Duties, Hon Auwal Sankara confessed to having illicit affairs with a married woman.

Usman who was making clarification over the case relating to the reported audio message, described the viral audio message as fake.

He said the Command only received complaint from the husband of the woman accused in the case, but that upon investigation, officials of the Command discovered that she was inside a car while the owner of the house, Sankara, was walking towards the gate of the house together with gateman.

“I am a junior officer, I have no right to talk, reveal or give report to any person with regards to our operation except our Oga (boss), Malam Mujahid. So, I wonder from where the audio clip credited to me came from,” he said.

Speaking on the matter, the lawyer to the accused woman, Barrister Rabiu Abdullahi said, the case was brought before the court where his client was the second defendant.

Barrister Abdullahi explained that the court has directed Inspector General of Police to investigate the matter and expressed happiness with the directive.

The defendant’s counsel added that the couple have been having domestic crises for years, stating that the complainant (husband) used to pull a gun to threaten his wife whenever they have disagreement.

“My client has restaurant at Lamido Crescent, the restaurant is popular, people used to call her to order food, but because of the family crisis, the husband has been trailing and tracking her movement with tracker for unknown reason,” the lawyer said.

The case is currently under investigation at the Kano State Police Criminal Investigation Department while the embattled Commissioner has vowed to follow the case to logical its conclusion to clear his name and that of his family.