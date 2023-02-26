It was a roll call of who is who of legendary stars as former Super Eagles and vice captain of Mexico 1983 Flying Eagles squad, Paul Okoku, McMilan Ogbomo, patron of Enugu Rangers, Sir Benson Ejindu all attended the service of songs in honour of father of former Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia.

Siasia’s father, Pa Commander Harrison Siasia, died at 96 year-old and the prayer service provided an opportunity for the ex-internationals to join the family at the TREM Church, Smyrna, Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America, at the celebration of life for the father of the Nigerian football icon, who lived a full life and is survived by his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Also in attendance were Emeka Donnie Ikpa, Eddie and Peter Nosegbe, as well as acquaintance, Godwin Odiye. Many of his friends, former teammates and colleagues such as Nathaniel Ogedegbe and Chibuzor Ehilegbu also sent their condolences.

Some of his 1983 set in the Flying Eagles; Femi Olukanni, one of the Olukanni brothers, Alphonsus Akhahon, Dehinde Akinlotan, Taju Disu, Chibuzor Ehilegbu, Tarila Okorowanta, Coach Manu Garba, Dahiru Sadi, Otti Amaechi, Sunday Edema Benson and Patrick Udoh, all expressed sadness over the development, and thanked God for the life that Pa Siasia lived, adding that “may his soul rest in peace.”

Speaking on the outpouring of love from his former teammates and friends in the USA, Siasia said he was grateful to all of them for rallying round him at his time of need.

“I appreciate all of then for turning out to attend my late father service of songs and thank all those who sent in condolence messages to wish my family well during my father’s service of songs. I thank Paul Okoku, who rallied round to get my former teammates to show up for this special occasion. It meant so much to me. It felt like a reunion of sorts for us, although it was a service of songs for my beloved father.

“I also want to thank Mr Benson who stays in North Carolina for supporting me during the occasion. He has always been a great supporter in the past and showed up again for me and my family. He was one of the people who supported the Olympic Eagles when they came to the US for a friendly match before the Olympics in Rio. He is from Enugu State and supports former players and Rangers International,” Siasia stated.