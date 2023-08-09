Okonjo-Iwella Engages Tinubu, Seeks Ways To Alleviate Nigerians’ Hardship

In a significant move to address the pressing challenges faced by Nigerians, director general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has engaged in a collaborative effort with President Bola Tinubu.

Dr. Okonjo-Iweala in a chat with State House correspondents after the meeting expressed her appreciation for the opportunity to meet with President Tinubu, along with Dr. Muhammad Pete, to explore ways in which support could be extended to Nigerians during these trying times.

While emphasising that her visit was not an official WTO mission, Okonjo-Iweala highlighted the urgency of the situation, acknowledging the difficulties faced by Nigerians on various fronts.

She highlighted the pressing need to extend support to Nigerians during these challenging times, acknowledging the hardships faced by the Nigerian populace abroad.

Acknowledging the WTO role, Okonjo-Iweala revealed ongoing efforts to collaborate with Nigerian women entrepreneurs, particularly in small and medium enterprises.