NMA Demands Prompt Resolution Of NARD Dispute

Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has said it stands with the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and asked the federal government to quickly end the industrial crisis.

NMA president, Dr Uche Ojinmah, in a statement he issued yesterday, charged the government to quickly conclude measures to resolve all areas of disagreement and eschew all punitive responses in the interest of industrial harmony.

He said, “As the umbrella body for all doctors in Nigeria is the mother association to the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and hence as a matter of policy must protect/promote her interest.

“It is our belief that this avoidable labour dispute has gone on for far too long to the detriment of the common Nigerian citizen.”

Ojinmah also called on NARD to extend a gesture of goodwill towards the government in the interest of suffering patients and fellow citizens.