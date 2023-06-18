Okorocha Raises Alarm As Gunmen Kill Police Escort

Former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has raised the alarm over safety in the State after a policeman attached to him was gunned down along the Okigwe-Enugu Expressway.

He made the disclosure on Sunday at the country home of Senator Samuel Anyanwu, gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 11 Imo State governorship election.

Okorocha was Imo governor between May 2011 and 2019, and Imo West Senator from 2019 to 2023.

He disclosed that the slain policeman was attached to the governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, who directed his armed security operatives to accompany him (Okorocha) to the interment of the mother of Chief Emeka Ihedioha, Dame Dorothy Ihedioha, on Friday.

He said, “I am angry. I am very angry because I spent two days in Enugu and nothing happened to me but it is in my own state that the convoy released to me by the governor of Enugu State, a very good man, to attend the burial ceremony of Ihedioha’s mother at Mbaise that was attacked and one policeman killed.”