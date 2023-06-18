Sunday, June 18, 2023
You Are Shapers Of Nigeria’s Future, Tinubu Tells Nigerian Men On Father’s Day

by Leadership News
3 mins ago
in News
Members of the Men's Missionary Union (MMU) pose for a group photograph after the 2023 Father's Day celebration at Gloryland Baptist Church, FHA Lugbe, Abuja, on Sunday.



President Bola Tinubu has celebrated the role of fathers as the shapers of the future of Nigeria.

President Tinubu, in his Father’s Day message to Nigerian men, posted on his verified Twitter handle, @officialABAT, on Sunday, acknowledged the role of fathers, which has continued to make mark on the fabric of society.

According to him, through their unwavering support and guidance towards their children, fathers have continued to instill the values of compassion, resilience, and integrity.

“On this joyous occasion of Father’s Day, we come together to honor the remarkable fathers who have left an indelible mark on the lives of their children and the fabric of our society.

“Your love, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication are a testament to the extraordinary role you play in shaping the future.

