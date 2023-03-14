Delta State governor Ifeanyi Okowa has denied allegations of buying state assets or using persons or bodies fronting for him.

This may not be unconnected with the several allegations against him on such matters during the press briefing yesterday following the commissioning of the new Government House Press Centre, Asaba.

Making the position clear inside the 370-capacity new press centre yesterday, he said the concessioning of Asaba International Airport and Delta Transport Services, operators of Delta Line, was to reduce the cost of doing business and bring efficiency in management of the business outfits.

Okowa said, “Today, the government is vindicated by its action as the huge cost on the government has been taken off her shoulders and the companies are well managed at the companies expense only.

“I did not know the airport concessionaire until the day he came to sign the necessary paperwork, stressing also that he was from the south west of Nigeria.”

The governor at the briefing took turns to reel out landmark projects executed by his administration in the last seven years for which opposition parties and other critics of his administration have turned their blind eyes.

“Government constructed and is still constructing bridges awarded to reputable construction firms because it wants quality jobs on them. Among them; the Beneku Bridge, Orere Bridge, Ayakromo Bridge to mention a few,” he said.

He also mentioned one of the star projects, the 1000 kilometres storm drainage in Asaba that is now being replicated in Warri.

The governor commended journalists for a robust working relationship without which many of his administration’s policies and projects would not have come to public glare.