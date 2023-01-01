Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Chief Hope Abijor has said that the former governor of the state, Chief James Ibori will not work for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections.

He added that the governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has done nothing in Oghara, Ethiope West local government area of Delta State, home place of Chief Ibori, former governor of the state.

Abijor stated this when Chief Ede Dafinone, APC Delta central senatorial candidate and his campaign team led by the DG, Chief Barr Adelabu Bodjor, stormed ward 7 in the local government.

He disclosed that before now, Oghara and the entire local government used to be a strong base of the ruling PDP, “but today all that has changed because of the seven years of neglect of the community by the Governor Okowa-led government, and the people are now singing a new song.

“Okowa has done nothing in Oghara. The teaching hospital our national leader brought to Oghara has become a shadow of itself.”

“Our people used to support the PDP because of what we have on ground before now. There’s been no road constructed by Okowa in Oghara in the past seven years and the people supporting him have nothing to show.

“There’s no reflection of the government on those working with the PDP. For this reason, our people are tired of them. I can tell you that majority of the council of chiefs are in APC. APC will come out victorious in Oghara.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I strongly believe that our national leader, Chief James Onanefe Ibori will not work for the PDP because he has been wronged by the party. Despite the fact that the daughter is contesting under the PDP, I know he will work for us.

“Even if you had not come, we will still work for you, but now that you have come, we will double our hustle so that you can win convincingly. After winning, Amori cannot take you to court because the margin will be too high.”

Speaking earlier, the APC Delta central senatorial candidate, Chief Ede Dafinone urged APC faithful to vote for all APC candidates, insisting that he is prepared to change the lives of the people in Delta central if voted to office.