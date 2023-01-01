Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has declared that his relationship with his Akwa Ibom State counterpart, Emmanuel Udom, has not diminished irrespective of their political differences.

He stated that ideally, politics should never be allowed to create unwarranted friction between brothers.

Wike spoke yesterday after a private meeting with Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and the Akwa-Ibom State governor at his private residence in Rumueprikom, Obio/Akpor local government area of the state.

Udom, who is also chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, was on a private visit to his Rivers State counterpart.

Describing the meeting as convivial, the Rivers State governor said it was completely devoid of politics.

He said: “Politics is not what will divide brothers and divide friends. Everybody knows my relationship with Udom, and we will continue to maintain that relationship.

“We may have different political affiliation or thinking, that should not divide the brotherly love or create a gap among us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Corroborating Wike’s position, the Akwa Ibom State governor explained that his visit was not political but a demonstration of brotherly love in the spirit of the yuletide season.

He said: “Actually, this is the season of love. Within this period, if we don’t demonstrate that love, love not shown is love wasted. I think that is what we are trying to demonstrate; brotherly love, friendship. And then in the spirit of the season, we must visit one another.”

Also speaking, Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom explained that part of their discussion also centered on how they can best add value to governance in Nigeria.