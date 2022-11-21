Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa has expressed dismay that Nigerian youths have little information about the country’s past, despite the fact that they are the future of the nation.

He said the youths think about Nigeria from what they were seeing today which is basically about, insecurity, disunity, fight between Christians and Muslims, adding that that was what they grew to know which ought not to be so.

Okowa said, “They don’t know information about our past. We run into the kind of situation that we are in today that we must begin to rethink about all these and to make this country a much better place for all.”

The PDP presidential running mate who was speaking at a youth’s summit on “The Role of Youths, Religious leaders in the task of repositioning Nigeria” held in Bauchi, stressed the need for the youths to know the history of the nation for them to be carried along in governance.

Okowa said, “In today’s Nigeria history is no longer taught in schools. Many of our children don’t know the history of Nigeria.”

The Delta State governor said that he and the presidential candidate of PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, want to serve the nation with all humility and are ready to make the country every citizen’s dream.

He said if they assumed the mantle of leadership, they would create a Nigeria in which all can work together, assuring that a lot of youths would definitely be engaged in governance.

“We need to learn together. Without experience it is difficult to cause the desired positive change that we need in our nation. We are so troubled that we need men with experience to be able to get us out of the deep hole.

“Atiku Abubakar and I as a running mate, we come in humility ready to serve and ready to see that we serve all Nigerians, ready to work with all realizing that we cannot do it all alone, realizing that working with the people would make a great impact,” he said.

In his remarks, Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir said the importance of peace and unity in the country cannot be overemphasized because it is only in such a situation that democracy can thrive.

Bala represented by his deputy, Baba Tela stressed that he was highly impressed by the content of the conference considering that it has opened a new vista in the political scene of the country.

“This is the first time that I am witnessing a gathering where politics and religion are being discussed simultaneously in order to create a path of political stability and cohesion.

“Political processes when combined with the religious process produces a good system of government because like some people say initially that religion is a way of life, so when you put the two together, then you are going to have a good system of government,” he said.

He stressed that the collaboration of the two religions in the country is what is needed to move the country forward positively and it must be practicalised not just on paper.

The governor expressed confidence that if the youths will continue to work together irrespective of ethno-religious sentiments, the country will be better for it and the 2023 general election will be a peaceful experience.

The chief convener of the interfaith summit who is also the speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Abok Nuhu Ayuba said that the summit became necessary in order to foster peace and unity among adherents of the two major religions in the country.