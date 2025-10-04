Edo State governor, Senator Monday Okpeholo, has inaugurated the state and local government drug control committee to intensify the fight against drug abuse across the state.

Governor Okpebholo described the initiative as a vital step in the state’s commitment to stopping the menace of drug trafficking and substance use among youths.

Represented by his deputy, Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa, the governor bemoaned the rising tide of drug dependency and its impact on society.

Okpebholo, according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the deputy governor, Mr Friday Aghedo, pointed out that the setting up of the committee aligns with the national drug masterplan and represents a bold initiative towards protecting the future generations.

Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, who was represented by the Zonal Commander, Zone 13, ACGN Fidelis Cocodia, emphasised grassroots interventions, awareness campaigns, and support systems as the backbone of the fight against drug abuse.

Edo State Commander of the NDLEA, Mr. Mitchell Ofoyeju, disclosed said while national drug use prevalence stands at 14.4 percent, Edo State surpasses the average at 15 percent.

He said Edo State was one of the hardest-hit in the country, warning that the trend has fueled crime and heightened youth vulnerability.

Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr. Cyril Oshiomhole, pledged to make Edo a model in drug control through rehabilitation, youth enlightenment, and second-chance opportunities for recovering addicts.

The Coordinator, Office of Edo State First Lady, Mrs. Edesili Okpebholo Anani, described drug abuse as a pandemic, noting there is hardly a crime without drugs.

She added that women’s empathy and influence must be harnessed in the campaign against drug abuse.