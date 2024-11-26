Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo has ordered an immediate review of the State’s electronic governance platform.

The order was contained in a special announcement issued on Monday November 25, 2024 by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua, the review became necessary following the discovery that the entire e-governance platform of Edo State Government is being run and operated from the backend by unknown non-state actors.

The statement noted that no one within the entire public service in the state has administrative control of the platform.

“While all officials and staff of Ministries, Departments and Agencies are to continue to work on the e-governance platform, pending the outcome of the review, this statement is to also dismiss as untrue, some reports in a section of the social media that the state government has shut down the platform.

“The attention of the Edo State Government has been drawn to a report making the rounds that the Senator Monday Okpebholo-led administration has shut down the e-governance platform initiated by the previous administration. Nothing could be further from the truth.

“It has however been observed that the entire e-governance platform of Edo State Government is being run and operated from the backend by unknown non-state actors and no one within the entire Public Service of Edo State has administrative control of the platform.

“This is considered a serious data security threat as it has placed the entire governance structure of the state at the mercy of non-state actors or so-called consultants. This, therefore, calls for an urgent need to review the process,” the statement said.

It stated that in order to remedy the clear and present danger, Governor Okpebholo ordered the immediate review of the entire e-governance platform with a view to enabling the state government gain total administrative control of the platform and restoring institutional memory of government which it noted was lacking with the current platform.

“While the review is ongoing, all officials and staff of Ministries, Departments and Agencies are to continue to work on the e-governance platform pending the outcome of ongoing review,” the statement said.