The Edo State Commissioner for Education, Hon. Paddy Iyamu, has disclosed that the administration of Governor Monday Okpeholo has paid N3 billion out of the N4.6 billion inherited debt owed workers of the state-owned College of Education by the immediate past administration.

Iyamu made the revelation during an interactive session with journalists in Benin City at the weekend, where he also highlighted key achievements and ongoing reforms in the state’s education sector.

According to him, the settlement of the long-standing debt followed Governor Okpebholo’s directive for immediate action after reviewing the financial implications.

“When we did the calculation, it came up to N4.6 billion. I was afraid. I went to the governor, and he said no problem, they worked for Edo, and we will use Edo money to pay them, and he immediately approved it”, Iyamu stated.

The Commissioner also revealed that over 1, 000 students migrated from private schools to public schools within the last academic session due to the massive renovation and rebuilding of public schools under the Okpebholo administration.

He explained that improved infrastructure across the state’s schools has restored confidence in public education.

“The governor has made it clear that we must give the children of the poor a seat at the table of success. In the last academic session, we had over 1,000 new students from private schools enrolling into public schools,” he said.

Iyamu cited examples such as Army Day Secondary School with 502 new students , Evbareke with about 350, and Uyiosa (Otiku) with over 300 students.

“If I put them together, it is over 1,000. These numbers show the commitment of His Excellency. It is the new schools that have attracted these enrolments,” he added.

Iyamu further noted that over 68 schools have been rebuilt or renovated across Edo’s three senatorial districts, while 25 schools lands illegally occupied by land grabbers have been recovered.

He dismissed claims that the figures were exaggerated, urging critics to verify physically.

“Those saying no such number of schools have been rebuilt should go there and see for themselves,” he said, noting that many of the projects are visible on the ministry’s official online platforms.

The commissioner also announced that 4, 000 contract teachers engaged by the previous administration and 1, 000 others hired by communities have been given full employment status within the last year.

He also confirmed that students of the state’s technical colleges now receive N40, 000 as monthly stipends, while tuition has been made free in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“All schools are now free, including technical colleges. We met them in a sorry state, but things have changed,” he added.

The commissioner reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to building a robust education system capable of empowering Edo youth with employable skills.