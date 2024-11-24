In a bid to further right the wrongs of the immediate-past administration and foster cordial relations between the government and the people, Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo has directed full restoration of statutory rights of the Benin Monarch over the contentious issue of the ownership of ancient artefacts looted from the palace of the Oba of Benin during the 1897 Benin Massacre by the British colonial forces.

The state government also withdrew the letter revoking the concession of the Oba Akenzua II Cultural Centre issued by the last administration to be used as a motor park.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, the Governor noted that the administration will restore the centre to a suitable condition for its original purpose.

He said, “This administration also hereby abolishes the new traditional councils in Edo South, created by the last administration.

“Accordingly, Governor Okpebholo has restored the statutory financial entitlements of the Benin Traditional Council (BTC) and has ordered that the status quo before the creation of the now abolished councils be maintained.

“The Okpebholo administration is backing the initial plan of the State Government to build the Benin Royal Museum that will house the returned artefacts and is distancing itself from the Museum of West Africa Art (MOWAA) which the previous administration fronted as the museum to hold the returned Benin artefacts.

“Governor Okpebholo respects the rights and privileges of the traditional ruler of Benin Kingdom, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Oba Ewuare ll and pledges the support of his administration to ensure the Monarch plays his role as the custodian of the rich cultural heritage of the Benin people.

“It is in recognition of this that the administration of Governor Okpebholo shall support the decision of the Federal Government to uphold the Oba of Benin as the exclusive owner of the returned Benin artifacts that were looted by the British Colonial forces during the Benin masaca of 1897.

“The Oba of Benin, as the father of all Benin people, is the sole custodian of the customs and traditions of the Benin people and my administration respects customs and traditions in the land and hereby restores the statutory rights of the Oba of Benin as the true custodian of the returned Benin artefacts.”