Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo has forwarded names of six commissioner-nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

The names of the nominees were forwarded to the Assembly through a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Umar Musa Ikhilor.

Those nominated as Commissioners include Hon. Paul Nosayaba Ohonbamu, Dr. Washington Osa Osifo, Dr. Paddy Iyamu, Sir Lucky Eseigbe, Andrew ljegbai, and Barr. Marie Olabisi Idaomi.