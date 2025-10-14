Governor Monday Okpeholo of Edo State, on Tuesday, threatened to walk out any Commissioner from the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting if not wearing the Tinubu branded cap, saying that every Exco member must openly demonstrate their support for President Bola Tinubu.

He gave the warning when he swore in the newly confirmed Commissioners and inaugurated some commissions and boards of agencies.

He said it was President Tinubu’s support that contributed to his victory.

Okpebholo also told the commissioners that their appointment was for no other reason but to work for the welfare of the people.

“This could have not happened if we did not have a responsible president, we have done many elections here and the major problem we have had is that the president is not with us but today we say thank you.

“I will not forgive any commissioner that is not wearing this cap. In our exco meetings, if you are not wearing a suit and you are coming to the meeting without this Asiwaju cap, you will go back,” the governor warned.

Governor Okpebholo told the Commissioners that the focus of his administration was not propaganda but practical governance that would be to the benefit of the people.

He also said he would not tolerate corruption in the government, adding that their appointment was not for self-enrichment.

He noted, “You have been carefully screened and confirmed by the State House of Assembly purely on merit. Your nominations did come not as a reward or patronage, but as a call to serve the people of Edo State.

“This administration came into office on the promise of practical governance – to touch the lives of our people directly.

“Our focus is not on propaganda, but on service delivery and tangible results that can be felt in every community across our state.

“While I congratulate you on your deserved elevation, I want to warn that your appointment is not for personal enrichment. You are not here for money-making, but for service, for sacrifice, and for a better life for Edo people.

“I hereby call on you to brace-up for action, as your success will be measured by your impact in bringing about better services and opportunities to our people.

“May I remind you that this administration has zero tolerance for corruption and you’re expected to display discipline, teamwork, and a shared sense of purpose.

“Most importantly, I expect loyalty to the people of Edo State. You must always remember that jistory will judge us for our actions and not our intentions.”

Present at the inauguration of the new cabinet members was the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fegbemi (SAN).