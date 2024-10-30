Edo State Transition Committee has declared that the incoming administration of Senator Monday Okpebholo will inherit an empty treasury from outgoing Governor Godwin Obaseki.

In a statement issued yesterday by a committee member, Prince Kassim Afegbua, he said it was disturbed that two weeks to the end of its tenure, the Obaseki government had sent a supplementary budget to the House of Assembly, the fourth in 10 months.

Afegbua in the statement titled; “Empty Treasury Awaits Okpebholo As Obaseki Seeks Additional Budget”, alleged that this came after the government plundered N1.5 trillion in the past seven years with no visible legacy infrastructure on ground across the state.

Governor Obaseki on Monday asked the House to approve a supplementary budget for him to prepare funds for the new government to take off with two weeks to hand over power.

Afegbua said despite all the huge allocations through the previous budgets, the three senatorial districts had been cut apart due to bad roads across the state, as it had become very difficult moving from one location to another.