For securing Essien Udim council for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just concluded local government elections in Akwa Ibom State, a United States (US) – based philanthropist, Dr. Marshall Umoren, has applauded the Senate president Godswill Akpabio and the victorious local government chairman, Ntiedo Usoro.

During the October 5 contest across the 31 LGAs, the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) swept the polls, except Essien Udim, Akpabio’s local government, where the ruling APC at the centre won.

Therefore, Umoren, an ardent APC diaspora member, who also commended the resilience of the elected chairman, Hon. Ntiedo Usoro, party supporters and stakeholders, prayed for a more eventful era under his watch.

He said: “On behalf of myself and all well-meaning individuals of goodwill, I extend my warmest congratulations to you on your remarkable victory in the recently concluded local government Chairmanship polls; and subsequent inauguration as executive chairman of Essien Udim.

“Your triumph, as the sole victor under the banner of the APC in a PDP dominated state, is a testament to your wide acceptability, sagacity, resiliency in leadership, and the trust the good people of Essien Udim has placed in your vision and ability to drive the progress and development of the area.

“This victory is not just a personal achievement but a significant milestone in the impressive trajectory of the APC in Akwa Ibom State.

“It is indeed, the beginning of the planting of the seeds of progress; and which manifest, will undoubtedly grow into very strong and sturdy roots, and interestingly reaching beyond Essien Udim LGA to inspire hope and leverage development across other LGAs.

“Your leadership drive and acumen will indeed play a crucial role in shaping a new era for the people; and from where the direct dividends of democracy will be widely felt at grassroots level; thus uplifting and impacting lives and fostering a brighter future for all.

“Under your leadership and guidance, Essien Udim LGA will witness a far transformative growth during your sterling stewardship.

“Continue with the strength, wisdom, and dedication that has brought you this far, it is however, envisaged that all people of goodwill will firmly stand on your side as you boldly embark on the journey of bringing tangible and transformative changes as can best deliver on providing the vast dividends of democracy to everyone.

“Let me express my goodwill to our leader and Senate President, Senator Akpabio, for his unwavering stance in promoting and drawing democratic gains to Akwa Ibom people. I pray God to continue in His guidance of Mr. Senate President, even as he continues to direct the affairs of the Nigerian Senate.”