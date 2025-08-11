The senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly (NASS), Senator Ede Dafinone, has alleged the continued detention of the Ewu-Okuama leaders by the military authorities, one year after they were held over the killing of 17 soldiers.

He said the most pathetic situation was the death of one of the detainees in custody and the refusal of military to release his body to the family for a proper burial.

The suspects were detained over their alleged involvement in the killing of 17 soldiers reportedly on a peace mission to the Okuama community.

They were arrested between August 18 and 20, 2024 and had been in military detention.

The detainees are Prof. Arthur Ekpekpo, Mr. Julius Oghoroko, Mr. Bernard Esegba, the president-general of the Okuama Community, Pa James Oghoroko, treasurer, Pa Dennis Okugbaye, Chief Belvis Adogbo, Pa Anthony Ahwemuria and Mrs. Rita Akata.

Speaking as a guest on Crown FM Effurun, in a programme monitored by LEADERSHIP, Senator Dafinone reiterated calls by prominent Urhobo leaders for the unconditional release or for the detainees to be brought before a court of competent jurisdiction.

He, however, assured his kinsmen that his office and other stakeholders were engaging with the military authorities to secure the release of the suspects.

Danfinone said, “Efforts to secure the release of our people currently in captivity have been ongoing. This is not just the work of my office, but also of several senior figures in Delta State, including some Urhobo leaders who are based abroad and are committed to ensuring that these individuals are either released or formally charged in an open court.

“The matter remains a top priority. The families are in constant touch with me, and we are guiding them in their approaches while they, in turn, lend support to ours.

“I can confirm that my office is in regular contact with both the Nigerian Army and the justice system to find ways of resolving the situation. Our goal is simple: to secure the release of our people from detention.

“Tragically, one of the detainees has died while in custody. We are pressing the authorities to release his body to his family so he can be given a proper burial. This matter is actively on the table, and we are exploring every possible avenue to bring the remaining detainees home.

“My recent discussions on this matter have focused on ensuring that we do not allow the anniversary to pass without resolution. No one should be held for a year without trial or formal charge

“Our governor and other prominent Urhobo leaders are pulling their weight on this matter. We are not sleeping over the plight of our Okuama brothers held in military custody for over a year now. But this is not a matter to be used for politics or to score cheap political points, as some would like. We are talking about human lives, our brothers,” he said.