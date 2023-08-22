Olajengbesi Congratulates Fagbemi, Tasks New AGF On Obedience To Court Orders

Abuja-based human rights lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has congratulated Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Lateef Fagbemi, on his inauguration and assumption of office as Nigeria’s Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

In a statement on Tuesday, Olajengbesi, the Managing Partner at Abuja-based law firm, Law Corridor, tasked the new AGF to right the wrongs of his predecessors since May 1999 when Nigeria returned to democracy from military rule.

Olajengbesi urged Fagbemi to ensure all security agencies in the country comply with the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015, especially with relation to the obedience of court orders.

He said, “Congratulations are in order for the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, a distinguished senior lawyer and member of the inner bar.

“With the assumption of office of the new AGF, Nigerians will want security agencies to full comply with the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015, especially regarding the obedience to court orders.

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies cannot continue to disobey court orders.

“As the AGF said during his ministerial screening by the Senate, ‘the DSS cannot be an island onto itself and the EFCC cannot continue to behave as if there is no law’.

“Nigerians will desire to see a new Nigeria where security agencies and every authority in Nigeria obey court orders as mandated by Section 287 of the constitution.”

LEADERSHIP reports that Fagbemi, SAN was one of the 45 ministers sworn in by President Bola Tinubu on Monday as members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).