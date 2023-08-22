Niger Coup: Tinubu Meets Touray, Gen. Abdulsalami, NSA Ribadu

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with some critical stakeholders in the ECOWAS intervention in Niger Republic impasse as part of efforts to defuse the political crisis.

President Tinubu is the chairman of the Authority of the Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Attending the ongoing meeting taking place at State House, Abuja, were the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Touray; leader of the ECOWAS delegation to Niger Republic’s military junta, former Nigerian Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), and the National Security Adviser (NSA) to the President, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Details Later…