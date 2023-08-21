Monday, August 21, 2023
Olamide Congratulates Asake For Selling Out London O2 Arena

by Affa Acho
44 seconds ago
in Entertainment
Reading Time: 1 min read
Indigenous rapper and music executive, Olamide Adedeji, simply known as Olamide, has congratulated his signee, Asake, for selling out the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom.

Asake sold out the iconic London arena on Sunday night, making history in the process as the first Nigerian newbie to do so.

Olamide, Tiwa Savage, Fireboy and a host of others joined Asake on stage to thrill the crowd.

On his X account on Monday, Olamide said Asake’s achievements amazed him.

The YBNL boss wrote, “@asakemusik Congratulations Mr Mon£y! Thank God for crowning your efforts.. you put in so much work it d muzz me.”

