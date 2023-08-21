I Will Retire From Music When The Ovation Is Loudest — Davido

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed his intention to retire from the music industry when the ovation is loudest and before the sound gets silent.

The multi-award-winning singer shared this insight during a video interview that was posted on Instagram by famous blogger and friend, Tunde Ednut.

Speaking about his greatest fear about his career, Davido stated that he did not want to get to a phase when people no longer go wild for his music.

The musician, who recently released his latest album ‘Timeless’, has vowed to leave the stage when the ovation is the loudest.

He said: “The only thing I’m terrified of is that moment when people cry and go crazy when I get on stage.

“But it’s going to get to a point where it’s going to start slowing down in my career, everybody goes through it. I never want to get there. I’m ‘gonna’ retire before I turn sour.”

Davido, who took a break last year after death of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, returned to the music scene after a period of grief and mourning.

He has been promoting his ‘Timeless’ album with a music tour in Europe presently.