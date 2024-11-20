Renowned creative business coach and mentor, Olamilekan Dauda (Mr. Lekky D), has emphasised that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not just a technological marvel but a transformative tool capable of addressing Africa’s most pressing challenges.

In his keynote address at the World Usability Day Africa (WUD Africa 2024) conference, Dauda highlighted the potential of AI to alleviate poverty, bridge healthcare gaps, and reduce education inequality.

He advocated for innovation tailored to the continent’s unique needs and called for ethical and collaborative approaches to AI development. “Africa’s challenges are also its greatest opportunities,” Dauda remarked. “By embracing AI ethically and collaboratively, we can drive meaningful social impact, empower our communities, and create a prosperous future for all Africans.”

As Africa’s first Certified Creative Business Coach and Mentor (CIMCN), Dauda’s speech served as both a visionary roadmap and a rallying call for action.

He urged stakeholders across sectors to foster inclusive AI solutions that ensure no one is left behind, stressing the importance of partnerships, ethical considerations, and community empowerment.