The 1998 Set of Old Students of Ansar-ud-Deen High School in Ikole Ekiti, Ekiti State, has commissioned a new Roundabout project in the school premises.

A statement issued by the President of the Reunion, Mr Olaisade Makinwa, stated that the new commissioned project was first of its kind and would attract needed development in the school.

Makinwa, represented by the vice president, Odunayo Victoria Ogundipe, while thanking God for a successful project delivery, also said the actualisation of the project was as a result of the hardwork and commitment of the 1998 Set.

The statement further disclosed some of the projects that had been executed by other alumnis, which included: Christian and Islamic cleric Pastor Busari Oladele Alabi Rufai; the General Overseer of the Believers Church of Jesus Christ (INC.), Ikole-Ekiti and the Grand Chief Imam of Ansar-Un-Deen Central Mosque Ikole Ekiti, Imam AbdulAzeez Olasunkanmi Alabi,

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement partly reads: “The two clerics played for the set for more and more grace and promotion in their businesses and offices.”

On his part, Busari said: “The AUD was a great school as at 1959 because it was the only Muslim School in Ondo State, where students used to come from all the local governments to school there.”

Mr Gbenga Adisa, who spoke in a telephone conversation with our correspondent, said: “thank God for this year’s get-together. 2023 will be great by the grace of God. Those who have nothing to do now are coming here in March.”

The commissioning also witnessed alumni in diaspora, and those in the country over the project initiative that was carried-out in the school.

While some rejoiced over the developmental initiative, others renewed their commitment towards ensuring that the school gets the needed help it deserves.

While giving his vote of thanks, the General Secretary of the set, Elijah Ogunyemi, said the commissioning of the project was laudable.