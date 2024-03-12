With growing clamour for an indigenous coach for the national team, a former Super Eagles head coach, Sunday Oliseh, has expressed willingness to consider managing the Nigerian football team once again.

Oliseh however said his consideration is on the condition that the right circumstances are in place to carry out the assignment.

Oliseh, who previously led the Super Eagles from July 2015 to February 2016, revealed this during an interview with Channels TV Sports.

During his stint as the national coach, Oliseh encountered challenges with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and with certain senior players within the team.

Despite these difficulties however, the 49-year-old said he remains open to the possibility of returning to manage the national squad.

“Right now, what I can say is that I am going to put my wildcard on this question,” Oliseh remarked when questioned about his interest in coaching the Super Eagles once more.

“As I have also often said, if Nigeria needs my services, I will always help my country if the right conditions are met,” Oliseh said.

Oliseh’s tenure as head coach was marked by a tumultuous relationship with the NFF and reported conflicts with senior players.

However, his experience both as a former player and a coach, coupled with his understanding of Nigerian football dynamics, positions him as a potential candidate to fill the vacant coaching position vacated by Jose Peseiro.

His name has been among those suggested as a possible replacement for Peseiro, indicating some measures of confidence in his managerial capability within the Nigerian football community.