Hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers have abducted the Deputy Director, Nursing Services of the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Ituku Ozalla, in Enugu State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the gunmen stormed UNTH in the early hours of Tuesday and took away the female official and a security man for the hospital.

The gunmen were said to have shot sporadically before they took their victims away.

The Enugu State Command of the Nigerian Police and the UNTH authorities have not officially confirmed the attack.

A trending video however showed a bullet-riddled vehicle suspected to belong to the abducted female staff parked inside the premises of the teaching hospital.

The incident has reportedly slowed down vehicular movement along Enugu/Port Harcourt Expressway.