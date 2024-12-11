Coach Bankole Olowookere has selected FIFA World Cup scorers Shakirat Moshood and Harmony Chidi among a list of 20 players of the Nigeria U17 girls, Flamingos, for the WAFU B U17 Girls’ Cup starting on Thursday.

There are also goalkeeper Christiana Uzoma, defenders Taiwo Adegoke and Ayomide Ibrahim, midfielder Faridat Abdulwahab, and forwards Peace Effiong and Mary Lucky Nkpa.

The Flamingos are in group B of the two-week competition, alongside the U17 girls of Niger Republic and Cote d’Ivoire, while hosts Ghana will play Benin Republic in group A, following the withdrawal of Burkina Faso. Togo had earlier withdrawn from the tournament.

Nigeria’s U17 girls reached the quarter-finals of the recent FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup finals in the Dominican Republic, scoring nine goals in the group phase, before they were defeated by the United States of America in the Round of 8.

20 FLAMINGOS FOR GHANA 2024

Goalkeepers: Christiana Uzoma (Edo Queens); Elizabeth Boniface (Sunshine Queens); Sylvia Echefu (Bayelsa Queens)

Defenders: Rokibat Azeez (New Generation Academy); Taiwo Adegoke (Remo Stars Ladies); Jumai Adebayo Naija Ratels); Ayomide Ibrahim (Remo Stars Ladies); Prisca Nwachukwu (Heartland Queens); Oluwatoyin Olowookere (Ekiti Queens); Oghenemairo Obruthe (Lagos City).

Midfielders: Shakirat Moshood (Bayelsa Queens); Waliat Rotimi (Nakamura Academy); Farida Abdulwahab (Nasarawa Amazons)

Forwards: Harmony Chidi (Imo Strikers); Peace Effiong (Rivers Angels); Mary Nkpa (Abia Angels); Aisha Animashaun (Naija Ratels); Mary Mamudu (Edo Queens); Precious Oscar (Bayelsa Queens); Janet Akekoromowei (Nasarawa Amazons)