The JOSTUM Tillers Football Team of the Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University Makurdi have been rewarded with free automatic hostel accommodation throughout their study in the institution for winning the 2024 University Men’s Football cup.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Isaac Itodo, made the pronouncement during a reception and presentation of the winners, JOSTUM Tillers team to the 9th Governing Council by the management of the institution.

He expressed appreciation that the performance of the young boys has made the school proud, saying “I am also proud of you”

According to prof. Itodo, we have hosted you today to show our appreciation to you for writing the name of JOSTUM on the global map of football and to also show the world the quality of our content which is unbeatable any where”

“I want to also tell you that from now onwards the University will take all your concerns very seriously and we will immortalize you by putting all your pictures strategically at the three corners of the University Sport complex as our mark of appreciation to you alongside those that won the maiden edition of the Universities League”.

Earlier, the chairman of the Governing Council, who was represented by Aminu Lawal, commended the management of the University for their zeal for sport development which by extension is talent hunt that has brought JOSTUM Tillers this far, adding that council under his leadership will support the players need in whatever way to attract more wins.

One of the Council members, Engr. Abrahams Nda’ Isaiah, who spoke to our correspondent, commended JOSTUM Tillers for going all out to bring the trophy to the institution, saying it clearly shows their commitment to write the name of the University’s Sporting activities especially football in gold even as he enjoined the players to keep the flag flying.

In a welcome address, the chairman of the Central Planning Committee, who was represented by the registrar of the school, Prof. John David, thanked the players for the overwhelming victory which has made them keep their shoulders high, saying the journey of today’s victory started sometimes in October and now is the time to celebrate the team for their outstanding performance in Benin.

The captain of the team, Ameh Peter, who presented the trophy to the VC, applauded the management of the school for their support which has helped them in winning the trophy, saying the overwhelming celebration will spur them to do more.