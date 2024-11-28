The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III has strongly condemned the recent attack on oil pipeline belonging Chevron at Dibi-Olero-Abiteye trunk line and flow stations, calling for calm.

Recall that a group which identified itself as the Niger Delta Liberation Movement (NDLM) had claimed responsibility for bursting pipelines belonging to the oil company.

Reacting to the incident, the Sole Representative of the Olu of Warri and liaison to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Prince Collins Oritsetimeyin Edema in a statement, distanced the Itsekiris from the attack, noting that the agitation for a better deal for the Itsekiri people should not be associated with the action of the NDLM.

Edema said the Itsekiri will continue to engage and explore peaceful process in its quest for a fair share in terms of employment and development of infrastructures.

The statement condemned “in the strongest terms the destruction of the pipeline belonging to Chevron” by the NDLM; stating categorically that the NDLM is not known to it and Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) in Dibi-Olero-Abiteye Fields as claimed by the group.

“The attack on Chevron pipeline facilities is alien to the ideology of the struggle of the Itsekiri Nation to get a better deal for our people in terms of employment, infrastructure, and welfare,” the statement said.

While conveying the empathy of the monarch over the attack, the sole representative appealed to the youths to remain calm as his office is actively engaging the oil company over unresolved unemployment issues.

“We understand that our youths are frustrated over the situation that portrays that Chevron is taking people from host communities for granted, but such frustration cannot be allowed to metamorphose into such lawless behavior as attacking critical assets by any of our people,” he said.

The Olu restated the commitment of the Itsekiris to a safe and warm operational environment to Chevron and other firms, while also expressing confidence that the security agencies will spare no stone in fishing out the perpetrators of the pipeline destruction.

“However, it is also noteworthy to mention that the condemnable incident is not connected to the legal channels our people have been exploring to addressing lingering employment issues with Chevron,” Prince Edema said.