The controversial four Tax Reform Bills before the Senate were on Thursday passed for second reading after debates by Senators at plenary.

Passage of the Tax Reform Bills for second reading by the Senate was sequel to the lead debate on the general principles of the Bills by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central).

After lead debate on the Bills by the Senate Leader, many of the Senators, who made contributions on the debate like Senators Sani Musa (APC, Niger East), Seriake Dickson (PDP, Bayelsa West), Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South) and Senate Chief Whip, Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno North), fully supported the Bills.

But, Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South), kicked against the Tax Reform Bills on the grounds of timing and lack of wider consultations.

However, the Senate in session presided over by its President, Godswill Akpabio, eventually passed the Bills for second reading through voice votes.

The Senate President consequently mandated Senate Standing Committee on Finance to organise a public hearing on the proposed legislations for inputs from other relevant stakeholders and report back to the Senate at plenary within six weeks.