It was an array of the crème dela crème of the society at the 2023 Daily Sun ‘Man of the Year’ Award on Saturday as prominent Nigerians that have distinguished themselves and made impact carted away awards in different categories.

The event was the annual Daily Sun Awards to celebrate iconic individuals, business giants, traditional rulers, impact makers, industrialists, entrepreneurs and other deserving persons

His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri won the ‘Most Impactful Royal Father of 2023’ Award and was presented the award plaque by the Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah.

Other award recipients included Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, and chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA), Tony Elumelu, among others.

According to the organisers, Olu of Warri’s sterling qualities, among others, earned him the ‘Most Impactful Royal Father of the Year 2023’ Award.

“Olu Atuwatse has modernised the institution of Olu of Warri by ensuring peace, unity and prosperity of the Kingdom. His experience as a serial entrepreneur propelled to host the Iwere Economic Summit, the first of its kind, where stakeholders came together to plan the future of Itsekiri nation.

“His cardinal programme of reaching out to neighbouring Kingdoms and traditional rulers has ensured the building of bridges for peaceful co-existence among communities,” They said.

Olu of Warri was represented at the colourful event by Chief Gilbert Temisan Grant, a.k.a Agubusinbiro, the Agura Otiri of Warri Kingdom, Chief Mrs Teresa Ikimi, the Ejumotan of Warri Kingdom and other prominent traditional title holders.