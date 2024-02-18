The operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command have arrested one Ulagu Philemon Chukwuma, aged 29, for masterminding the kidnap of his boss’ 12-year-old son, Justin Nwankwo.

The child was kidnapped on February 10, 2024, at Jabi District of Abuja.

FCT Police spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, said, “Philemon, a domestic worker, who serves as a chef to the Nwankwo family, was arrested by officers of the Utako Police divisional headquarters that were following up on investigations to rescue the abducted boy and also to arrest the perpetrators.”

She noted that investigations by the Police revealed that the principal suspect, Philemon, who has since confessed to the crime, conspired with Mc Donald Arinze, currently at large, to commit the crime.

“The suspects had earlier forcefully obtained a cash sum of N3,900,000 as ransom from the victim’s father.

The arm of the law however caught up with the criminals following intensified efforts by the Police. The boy was rescued unhurt and reunited with his parents. The cash sum earlier extorted was equally recovered,” the Police spokesperson added.

She said while effort was still ongoing to apprehend the suspects at large, the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Ben Igwe, wished to reiterate his unflinching commitment to ensure the safety of all in the Territory.

He equally encouraged residents to involve the Police in the profiling of their domestic workers, noting the new trend and pattern of kidnapping by domestic workers.

He urged residents to report suspicious activities through the following emergency lines; 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883; PCB: 09022222352.