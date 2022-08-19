The Olu of Warri Kingdom, His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, was on Thursday entertained to the melodious classic songs by the Royal Iwere Choir as part of activities marking his one year anniversary on the exalted throne of his forefathers.

This is the first time the Royal Iwere musical group as put together will perform before the Warri King at the anniversary to admiration of the people.

The Warri monarch, Ogiame, blessed them saying “You will perform in Lagos, you will perform in Abuja, you will grace the continent of Africa and you will be heard in Europe, America and the rest of the world.”

The monarch also urged the people of the Kingdom in Delta State, who have documented work or publications that reflect on the origin, culture, tradition, challenges and prospects of Itsekiri people, to come up with such for proper preservation at Royal Iwere Society.

While emphasising on the value of honour, loyalty and respect, Ogiame also indicated his interest to chair the Royal Iwere Society, noting that it will be the hub where the Itsekiri society can evolves.

Meanwhile, the activities marking 1st Coronation Anniversary of the 21st Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III continued on Thursday with team Johnson Amatserunleghe (Iyatsere of Warri Kingdom) emerging winner of the Paint Ball competition.

The Paint Ball competition was part of the numerous programmes lined up to mark the 1st Coronation Anniversary of the king.

The game was organised among some of the chiefs in the palace.

Team Amatserunleghe defeated team Eyitemi Diden to lift the trophy in the keenly contested game played at the Palace ground of the Olu of Warri.

The game was segmented into two groups, Team Chief Johnson Amatserunleghe tackled Team Chief Koffi Kartey at the first stage while Team Chief Francis Omatseye entertained Team Chief Eyitemi Diden also at the first stage.

While Team Amatserunleghe defeated team Kartey, Team Diden thrashed Team Omatseye.

At the final stage, Team Diden conceded defeat to Team Amatserunleghe.

The King was flanked by his wife, Queen – Olori Atuwatse III – palace chiefs and hundreds of Itsekiri sons and daughters, who gathered at the palace to watch the game.

Cultural dance by the Omadino Community also added glamour to the competition.

Responding, Ogiame Atuwatse III said, “I am happy to see a successful competition by our royal chiefs.” Ogiame also used the opportunity to attend the Iwere Music Concert where he unveiled Royal Iwere Society at the occasion.