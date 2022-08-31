The wife of the Olu of Warri, Olori Atuwatse III, Wednesday, advocated for an holistic and concerted approach in tackling challenges in the Nigeria’s educational sector.

The Olori, who noted that education is the bedrock for national development, said all stakeholders in the public and private sectors must consider as imperative the need to deploy resources and embrace innovative ideas and new technologies to meet the modern trends in learning, especially at the foundation level of education.

Olori spoke at the Lagos State Education Summit 2022 with the theme, ‘Creating a Sustainable Fit-for-purpose Education Model’, held at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

She pointed out that the present reality paints a gloomy picture for many, noting that efforts must be geared towards providing quality and affordable education as key in solving Nigeria’s socio-economic challenges as a nation.

The Queen of Warri in her speech at the event also commended the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the delegation of the Finnish Government led by the Finnish Ambassador to Nigeria, for blazing the trail in the quest for better education.

She said, “While listening to the ideas shared at this summit, I wondered: what would Nigeria’s future look like if we implemented a sustainable fit-for-purpose education model? We are living through times when our people are desperate for hope and change. We want better lives and livelihoods. We want a healthier, more viable society. Like you all, I believe quality education is the key to this socioeconomic growth we long for.

“As a mother I’m all about the foundations, so lets start there. In the last 15 years, more than 65 countries have created comprehensive Early Childhood Development policies because research shows that high-quality ECD programs result in better economic and social outcomes.

“As the former Secretary General of the United Nations, Ban Ki-Moon, once said, ‘Investing in early childhood development does not just benefit children, it benefits societies.’

“Global advancement is so rapid that the methods and curricula of yesteryears don’t cut it anymore. We now know that better test results do not correlate with better citizens, leaders, or solution providers. And what is the purpose of education if not to prepare people who will better society through productive work that provides solutions for society?

“For our education system to benefit Nigeria, we must tailor it to our nation. During the break out session yesterday all the speakers spoke so well. Professor Fagbohun during his introductory note, touched on this salient point of adopting indigenous practices tailored made to the Nigerian child, and I firmly agree,” Olori Atuwatse III stated.

She further noted that, “one of our problems has been the lack of widespread adoption and continuity of some of these sound policies. Effective implementation will require a long-term outlook. That is up to all of us here,” even as she urged all stakeholders to work together to birth a new landscape for education in Nigeria.