Olubadan Defends Elevation Of High Chiefs To Monarchs, As Ladoja Shuns Ceremony

Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Mohood Olalekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, has defended the elevation of members of the Olubadan Advisory Council to monarchs.

The monarch who spoke at the elevation of Ibadan High chiefs to beaded crown-wearing royal majesties, said “We are here to reconstruct history because, what we are doing today, as historical as it is could not be said to be novel, but the history has to be reconstructed to make it enduring and sustainable and hopefully, it shall surely be”.

He noted that Ibadan had a very unique system in traditional set up which continues to evolve, responding to dynamics of demand as occasions might dictate, saying this had been confirming the age-long aphorism that the only thing permanent in life is change.

“In short, whatever we are today in Ibadan as far as our traditional system is concerned are products of periodic changes we have passed through and there is no shying away from making this our own contribution to the system with the conviction that posterity will record us rightly.

“Just like the previous exercise generated controversy, our gathering here today has not been spared as well with arguments for its propriety or otherwise.

“The fact that the issue refused to die despite the controversy that trailed it up to the point of my coronation last year means it is an idea that has some merits in it which is worthy of embrace.