We Want Nigeria, US Trade Volume Grow Up, Says President Biden’s Advisor

The US government has expressed its continued commitment to supporting and developing Nigeria and other African countries’ economy and trade.

It also charged Nigeria to develop its agricultural potentials particularly cocoa production to boost the economy and stressed the need for the country to take advantage of the American law on the African Growth and Opportunities Act.

This came as the Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigeria (CFAN) called for the semi-deregulation of the Cocoa economy and establishment of the Cocoa Commission.

A member, Advisory Council to the American President, Joe Biden, Mr Franklin Olakunle Amoo spoke in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital at the inauguration of the CFAN 12-member 2nd National Working Committee.

Delivering a keynote address on the ease of doing business in Africa, during the event with the theme: “Renewed Hope: Rejuvenating Nigeria’s Cocoa Culture”, Amoo said, “The US government is very interested in seeing more private sector environment from US companies to engage with the Nigeria economy in particular.

“Also many of its agencies such as USAID, development financing corporations are also trying to provide investment funds both to Nigerian and US companies. They would like to see US and Nigeria trade volume grow.