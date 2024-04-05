The Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Akinloye Olakulehin, has returned hale and hearty to Ibadan, Oyo State capital in preparation for his coronation as the Olubadan.

Oba Olakulehin’s absence from the public since the demise of the late Olubadan, Oba Mahood Lekan Balogun had raised concerns about the health of the octogenarian.

The 84-year-old Olubadan-designate and current Balogun of Ibadanland, arrived at his Alalubosa residence on Friday.

His arrival has doused the tension over the whereabouts of the next Olubadan and put to rest speculations surrounding his fitness to ascend the throne of his forebears as the Olubadan.

Confirming Oba Olakulehin’s arrival and his fitness on Friday was the Osi Balogun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Lateef Adebimpe, who led the delegation of some members of the Olubadan-in-Council to pay homage to the awaiting Olubadan.

Aside from Adebimpe, other Council members that visited Olakulehin included the Osi Olubadan, Eddy Oyewole-Foko, the Ashipa Olubadan, Abiodun Kola-Daisi and Asipa Balogun Olubadan, Kola Adegbola.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Adebimpe asserted that the Olubadan-designate was hale and hearty, adding that it was impossible for the Olubadan-in-Council to nominate Olakulehin as Olubadan unless they could affirm his good condition.

“It has been some time we have seen our Kabiyesi, Owolabi Olakulehin, in our midst, and we have been making arrangements for Olakulehin’s coronation ceremony, who is our new Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“We thank God that he is hale and hearty, and very soon, he will ascend the throne of his forefathers. We will relate what we see here to our colleagues.”

Meanwhile, Friday evening made a U-turn in the city after seeing Oba Olakulehin following the controversies surrounding the absence of the monarch as well as his medical condition.

Ekerin Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Hamidu Ajibade who had been speaking for the high chiefs, had threatened that the Council would not announce Olakulehin in absentia and without knowing his health status.

But Adebimpe who spoke today after meeting the 84-year old Olubadan-in-waiting said they meant no harm when they insisted on seeing the monarch.

“It isn’t that we didn’t know that Baba has been absent from our meeting due to old age related sickness. But it’s been long we heard from him. That was why we insisted we must see him. We cannot install someone without seeing him.

“We are happy to see him hale and hearty. Our Baba is alive. We should be rejoicing as we have seen the Olubadan-in-waiting. Very soon, arrangement about the formal announcement will be done. We, the members of Olubadan-in-council have planned it.

“We are all happy with it. Ibadan will continue to witness many development,” Adebimpe who was joined by Abiodun Kola-Daisi, said.

Going by Ibadan chieftaincy arrangement, for Olakulehin to become Olubadan, he must be nominated by the next person to him in his line, Otun Balogun Tajudeen Ajibola, at a meeting convened by the most senior chief in the other line within 21 days of the demise of the last monarch.