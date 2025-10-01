Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, has assured the Yoruba nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, of his intervention regarding the latter’s current case with the Federal Government.

The monarch gave the assurance during a closed-door meeting with Igboho at his Bodija residence in Ibadan.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Igboho had a running battled with the Federal Government a few years ago over his agitations for an independent Yoruba nation, a development that led to the invasion of his house by DSS operatives, killing of some of his followers and freezing his bank accounts.

A statement from Igboho’s media office said the meeting, which lasted about 40 minutes on Monday, focused on insecurity in the South-West and emerging threats by bandits in parts of neighbouring Kwara State.

A source disclosed that Oba Ladoja, who received Igboho and his supporters warmly, assured him of his intervention regarding his current ordeals.

During the visit, Igboho congratulated the monarch on his ascension to the Ibadan throne, describing him as a leader loved across Ibadan, Yorubaland, and beyond.

He also expressed his willingness to work with the Federal Government to strengthen security in the South-West, stressing that peace and stability are essential for development.

“Olubadan has been a father-figure to me since his days as the governor of Oyo State. I commend Kabiyesi’s leadership qualities, humility, and enduring influence.

“I have always seen Oba Ladoja as a father-figure. His reign as Olubadan will no doubt further promote peace, unity, and development in Ibadanland and the entire Yorubaland,” Ighodo stated.