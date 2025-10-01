The Kano State Shura Council has suspended Islamic cleric, Sheikh Lawal Abubakar, popularly known as Triumph, from all teaching and preaching activities pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations levelled against him.

Malam Lawal Triumph was accused of making inappropriate statements about Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), including allegations about the Prophet’s physical condition and controversial comparisons regarding his birth and allegedly making derogatory statements about the Prophet’s parents. The development has, however, put Kano State on the edge.

Announcing the decision after a meeting in Kano, the Council’s Secretary, Shehu Sagagi, said members reconvened to receive and review various allegations supported by both audio and video clips linked to the embattled Islamic cleric.

Advertisement

According to him, the deliberations involved separating claims backed by verifiable evidence from those without proof. “We resolved that allegations lacking evidence should be set aside, while those with verifiable evidence have been duly recorded. Even instances where he stammered or hesitated in the videos were noted in the report,” he stated.

He added that a sub-committee has been set up to invite Sheikh Lawal to defend himself against the established claims. A formal summons will be issued, and after he presents his defense, the committee will submit a report and recommendations to the State government for a final decision.

“In the meantime, he is suspended from all teaching and preaching activities,” the Council Secretary confirmed, stressing that the cleric would be given adequate time to appear before the committee to state his case.

The Council emphasised that the suspension was not a conviction but a procedural step to ensure fairness, accountability, and the preservation of decorum within the religious space in the State.