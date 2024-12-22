Nigerian graduates have been urged to be agents of transformation, problem solvers who make positive impact in communities and world at large.

The chancellor of Mountain Top University (MTU) and General Overseer Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries worldwide, Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, made the call at the 6th convocation ceremony of MTU held at Prayer City, Lagos.

The chancellor urged graduands to rise up with boldness and the grace of God with a view to solving myriads of challenges bedevilling the country and world at large.

Olukoya said since its inception, MTU had been producing morally sound, academically excellent hardworking graduates who are equipped with the vocational skills to be self-independent and be employers of labour apart from the academic degrees they acquire.

He urged graduates to be shining examples of the vision of MTU, to be focused in life with integrity and determination to make the society better.

The cleric said the institution with its foundation in the word of God and deliverance prayers hatches students that will be great individuals, who will influence lives and impact destinies.

His words, “I want all of you today to be the light and salt to the world with positive impact. Today’s convocation is a testament of God’s faithfulness in raising new generations of leaders for the nation and the world at large. I want you all to be shining examples of the vision of MTU which is to produce morally sound graduates, equipped to impact communities and the world positively. Our vision in MTU is to produce morally sound, academically excellent, hardworking people who will impact the society positively. This is why apart from just getting a degree, we involve our students in vocations such as bread making, fashion designing, to mention a few. We also ensure our students learn at least one musical instrument. We are training agents of transformation in MTU”.

Olukoya who commended his wife, Pastor (Mrs.) Folashade Elizabeth Olukoya for her positive support and exemplary impact on students in MTU, specifically appreciated Prince Dr Alex Mbata for his contributions, not only in MTU but for his societal transformation and tireless efforts in transforming lives.

Olukoya commended NUC, especially the executive secretary, Professor Abdullahi Yusuf Ribadu.

In his convocation lecture, the governor of Taraba State, Dr. Agbu Kefas, charged the graduands to strive to fulfil God’s purposeful for their lives by being focused, purposeful and use their talents for the betterment of the masses.

His words, “I want you all to discover your purpose and use your talents to build, innovate and inspire others, especially to better the society. Our present society needs dynamic young people like you, therefore, use your talents to solve problems in the country and world at large. Embrace every opportunity with determination to fulfil greater purpose. “

He said, “It is worth noting that our Food Science and Technology students secured first place in the 10th Regional Food Science and Technology Summit 2024 quiz. Moreover, Miss Ajayi Iteoluwa, a student of Industrial Relations and Personnel Management, was named the 2024 Under-25 CEO Entrepreneur of the Year. In the past year, we have witnessed tremendous progress.”