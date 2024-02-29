Banyana Banyana of South Africa head coach, Desiree Ellis, has declared that her side’s 2024 Olympic Games final qualifying round fixture against the Super Falcons of Nigeria will be a “do or die” affair.

The reigning African champions booked a date with old foes Nigeria after a 1-0 victory against Tanzania on Tuesday night with the former African women’s Player of the Year, Thembi Kgatlana scoring the only goal in the second half. South Africa won the tie 4-0 on aggregate.

“It will be do or die vs Nigeria,” Ellis declared after the game against Tanzania.

“We know the Nigeria game it’s not going to be easy, but we have shown that we can play the best. Having our best players back will also help a lot, because when it comes to those tough matches you need players with experience, and you need to mix right with the youth and experience.”

“Hopefully we can get that right and get the positive results first away from home again,” She concluded.

South Africa and Nigeria will clash in a two-legged match between April 1-9, 2024.

The overall winners will be one of Africa’s representatives at the 2024 Paris Olympics