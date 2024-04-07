Immediate past Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has predicted that All Progressive Congress, (APC) will claim Delta State governorship seat in the 2027 general elections.

Omo-Agege made the declaration on Saturday when speaking to party faithful in Ughelli, Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state while welcoming him back to the state since he left office as deputy president of the Senate.

He assured that what took place in 2023 governorship election where the party lost to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), would not repeat itself.

”We have lost in 2023 general election but l am sure APC will take over Delta State governorship position come 2027,″ Omo-Agege declared.

The former lawmaker who thanked the people of the state for their support during his contest in 2023, urged them not to give up but continue to support the party in future elections at all levels.

The former Delta APC governorship candidate said the people should exercise patience for the government of President Bola Tinubu, saying that in no distant time, Nigerians would have the much desired dividends of democracy.

He said, with people’s efforts, APC was able to produce two Senators in Delta Central and Delta South Senatorial districts and urged them to continue the support for the party at the local government, state and federal levels to win in the future.

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege used the opportunity to sympathise with APC members who lost their lives during 2023 general elections campaign.

He also thanked the people for the support when he contested as a Senator twice in Delta Central before contesting to become the governor of the state.

He also expressed respect for the Supreme Court for declaring the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as duly elected governor in the election.